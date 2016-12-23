Kumkum Bhagya - Episode 740: Pragya brings Abhi back from police station
New Delhi: While Abhi's evil sister Alia plans to make her best friend Tanu sleep with her brother so that later they can use the opportunity to get the duo married. Pragya yet again shatters their dream.
Pragya with the help of her brother Purab calls the police to get the couple- Abhi, Tanu arrested.
Later, Pragya proves to the police that she is Abhi's legal wife and rescues him from the police station. However, she intentionally doesn't help Tanu this time.
What happens next? Let's find out:
http://www.ozee.com/shows/kumkum-bhagya/video/kumkum-bhagya-episode-740-...
