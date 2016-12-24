Kumkum Bhagya - Episode 741: Abhi, Pragya reunite for good!

New Delhi: In the last episode, we saw how Pragya with the help of her brother Purab gets back Abhi from the police station. Now, Purab asks Pragya to take Abhi back home as he needs to fulfil some legal formalities.

Later, we see Tanu who is stuck in the police station calls her friend Alia to rescue her from the legal mess.

While Tanu reaches the police station Purab thrashes her and make her realise how can she even think of something as cheap as this against her brother.

Meanwhile, Pragya and Abhi enjoys some quality time while they are travelling back from Lonavala to Mumbai.

What happens next? Let's find out:

http://www.ozee.com/shows/kumkum-bhagya/video/kumkum-bhagya-episode-741-...