Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya: Mishal Raheja excited to play negative role

He plays King Singh in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya.  

Kumkum Bhagya: Mishal Raheja excited to play negative role
Pic courtesy: @mishalraheja (Twitter)

Mumbai: Actor Mishal Raheja finds it strange that his character is turning negative in the show Kumkum Bhagya, but he is excited about it.

He plays King Singh in the show. 

On his character going negative, Mishal said in a statement: "It's strange. It's confusing, but it's challenging. It's been four months since I entered the show and I've been waiting for a shift in the script." 

"Now that it's finally here, I can feel some movement in my character towards the negative side. It's very exciting because there are more layers and variations in negative characters than their positive counterparts," he added.

He is known for featuring in shows like Ishq Ka Rang Safed and Laagi Tujhse Lagan.

Kumkum BhagyaKumkum Bhagya Zee TV showMishal RahejaSriti JhaShabir Ahluwalia

