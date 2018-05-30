Kundali Bhagya couple Shraddha Arya and Manit Joura's impromptu romantic dance makes Indonesian fans go crazy - Watch

Mumbai: Kundali Bhagya stars Shraddha Arya and Manit Joura were in Jakarta, Indonesia recently to meet and greet their fans in the country. The Zee TV show is one of the most popular daily soaps on Indian TV and has fans, viewers across the globe.

Shraddha who plays Preeta and Manit who essays Rishabh in Ekta Kapoor's Kundali Bhagya were on stage to address the gathering. The two teamed up for an impromptu dance that was extremely romantic. This made the live audience go crazy. There were people recording the beautiful moment on their phone cameras and there were others who went aww seeing them dance together.

Shraddha took to her Instagram page to share the video. She wrote: "Clumsy but inexplicably enjoyable !!! Indonesia you’re always so much fun!!! (sic)."

Manit too shared a video that showed fans cheering for the onscreen couple.

In the show, Rishabh has feelings for Preeta but she is unknowingly in love with his younger brother Karan (played by Dheeraj Dhoopar). The brothers are head-over-heels for Preeta but who will ultimately win her hand for marriage?

Let's wait and watch.