Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya girl Anjum Fakih's beach pics prove she is a water baby

Anjum plays Shrishti Arora in Kundali Bhagya.

Pic courtesy: @nzoomfakih (Instagram)

Mumbai: Kundali Bhagya star Anjum Fakih's latest beach pics prove that she is a water baby. The leggy lass shared some of her recent vacation pics on Instagram. 

Anjum plays Shrishti Arora in Kundali Bhagya. She plays of the four daughters of Sarla Arora. She is paired with Abhishek Kapur, who plays Sameer Luthra in the show.

Anjum started modelling at a very young age and has been a part of shows such as Mahi Way, MTV's Chat House, Time Machine, Tere Sheher Mein, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Devanshi and Kumkum Bhagya. Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor are intertwined. The former stars  Srishti Jha as the female lead while the latter has Shraddha Arya as the protagonist. Anjum plays Shraddha's (Preeta in the show) sister's role.

She is almost 5'10'' inches tall and is often called lambu for her impressive height.

