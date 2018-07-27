हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya show updates July 26, 2018: Prithvi worries about the doctor telling the truth

Prithvi is worried about the doctor recognizing him. He doesn't want the doctor telling the truth to everyone and signals him to not say anything. 

Kundali Bhagya show updates July 26, 2018: Prithvi worries about the doctor telling the truth
This episode of ZEE 5's Kundali Bhagya began with Karan and Preeta taking Prithvi, who is injured, to the car. While Preeta is worried, Karan gets angry at Prithvi. After this, the scene shifts towards Srishti who calls up Sameer to ask about whatever happened and the latter narrates all the incidents. Srishti then goes and talks to Sarla, telling her that Janki wasn't feeling well. She then goes to get medicines. 

Coming back to the injured Prithvi, Rishab says that he must be taken to the hospital.

Karan then calls Sherlyn and asks her to come to the Luthra house as the doctor wants to talk in front of her. A panicked Sherlyn refuses to come, despite of being forced by Karan.

Watch the episode here:

Prithvi is worried about the doctor recognizing him. He doesn't want the doctor telling the truth to everyone and signals him to not say anything. 

A worried Karan asks the doctor about who tried to hurt her and also about who is the father of Sherlyn's child. After this, in a dramatic turn of events, the police walks in and Mahesh reveals that he has called them as the doctor wanted to report against the culprit.

Preeta requests the doctor to not be afraid and speak up the truth. She assures him that the police is there to protect. Karan narrates all the incidents to the police and the episode ends with him saying that Sherlyn doesn't deserve to be a part of the family.

