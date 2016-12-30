Kushal Tandon feel THIS about former girlfriend Gauahar Khan’s best friend Bani J
Mumbai: Kushal Tandon isn’t a diplomat! Without mincing words, he expressed his view about Bigg Boss 10 contestant Bani J, irrespective of the fact that she is his former girlfriend Gauahar Khan’s best friend.
The ‘Beyhadh’ star, who is a hugely popular, took to Twitter to write THIS about Bani, who has often been criticised for being self-centered inside the house of Bigg Boss.
Bani is sooooooooooo irritating
— KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) 28 December 2016
Interestingly, Gauahar had visited the house of Bigg Boss recently to meet Bani and to cheer her up.
For the uninitiated, Kushal is a former Bigg Boss contestant and had fall in love with co-inmate Gauahar Khan. He had proposed to her on national television and the two were together for almost a year until things went awry between them for reasons unknown.
Following their much publicised breakup, Kushal and Gauahar, displayed glimpses of their bitterness for each other on social media. But with the passage of time, the two mended fences and decided to maintain a cordial relationship.
But will his comment on Bani irk Gauahar?
