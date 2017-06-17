close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' had a lot of soul: Apara Mehta

Veteran television actress Apara Mehta, who is fondly remembered as Savita Mansukh Virani from Ekta Kapoor's iconic serial "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", says it was the only saas-bahu show which had a lot of soul.

IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 17:55
&#039;Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi&#039; had a lot of soul: Apara Mehta
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: Veteran television actress Apara Mehta, who is fondly remembered as Savita Mansukh Virani from Ekta Kapoor's iconic serial "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", says it was the only saas-bahu show which had a lot of soul.

Apara, who has been a part of the small screen industry for over two decades, says the other shows started to clone after "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" without understanding the soul of the serial. 

"The only saas-bahu show was "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" because it was about three generations -- Baa, Savita and Tulsi...It was about generations and how things changed when generations changed...later on whatever happened (with other shows) was cloning without understanding the soul of the show," Apara told IANS here. 

"'Kyunki...' had a lot of soul," added the actress, who is currently a part of &TV's show "Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot". 

Apara says as an actor she has done it all with "Kyunki..."

Today looking back whenever I think as an actor if I get to this I will be so happy...' I have done it all in 'Kyunki...' come to think of it as an actor I have done it all in 'Kyunki...'," she said.

"Kyunki..." revolved around an ideal daughter-in-law Tulsi Virani, the daughter of a pandit married to the grandson of rich business tycoon Govardhan Virani. The role of the protagonist Tulsi Virani was played by Smriti Irani. The show was co-produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms.

TAGS

Balaji TelefilmsKyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu ThiApara MehtaEkta KapoorSmriti Irani

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Carrie Fisher died of sleep apnea, says Coroner
People

Carrie Fisher died of sleep apnea, says Coroner

Ayesha Takia DENIES going under the knife, says picture was &#039;morphed&#039;!
People

Ayesha Takia DENIES going under the knife, says picture was...

Maragatha Naanayam movie review: Unimaginably entertaining
Regional

Maragatha Naanayam movie review: Unimaginably entertaining

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Imtiaz Ali&#039;s birthday
People

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Imtiaz Ali's birthday

Ben Kingsley to play Nazi war criminal in &#039;Operation Finale&#039;
Movies

Ben Kingsley to play Nazi war criminal in 'Operation F...

Shah Rukh Khan pays Rs 5000 to Ranbir Kapoor and we have the PICTURE!
People

Shah Rukh Khan pays Rs 5000 to Ranbir Kapoor and we have th...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video