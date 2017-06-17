'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' had a lot of soul: Apara Mehta

Mumbai: Veteran television actress Apara Mehta, who is fondly remembered as Savita Mansukh Virani from Ekta Kapoor's iconic serial "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", says it was the only saas-bahu show which had a lot of soul.

Apara, who has been a part of the small screen industry for over two decades, says the other shows started to clone after "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" without understanding the soul of the serial.

"The only saas-bahu show was "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" because it was about three generations -- Baa, Savita and Tulsi...It was about generations and how things changed when generations changed...later on whatever happened (with other shows) was cloning without understanding the soul of the show," Apara told IANS here.

"'Kyunki...' had a lot of soul," added the actress, who is currently a part of &TV's show "Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot".

Apara says as an actor she has done it all with "Kyunki..."

Today looking back whenever I think as an actor if I get to this I will be so happy...' I have done it all in 'Kyunki...' come to think of it as an actor I have done it all in 'Kyunki...'," she said.

"Kyunki..." revolved around an ideal daughter-in-law Tulsi Virani, the daughter of a pandit married to the grandson of rich business tycoon Govardhan Virani. The role of the protagonist Tulsi Virani was played by Smriti Irani. The show was co-produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms.