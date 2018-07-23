हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lindsay Lohan's Greece-set reality series greenlit at MTV

The actor hinted at the show in a New York Times profile in June.

Los Angeles: Lindsay Lohan and MTV are headed to Greece for a reality series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show, produced by unscripted veterans Bunim/Murray, will be set at a recently opened beach club on the Greek island of Mykonos.

The show will follow Lohan and the staff of the Lohan Beach House at work and, presumably, after hours. The channel declined to comment. Other details, such as a title and premiere date, are yet to be released.

The actor hinted at the show in a New York Times profile in June but did not reveal any details. 

 

