हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin says he had turned down 'The Big Bang Theory' thrice

Kulkin said though he would have been richer, he has no regrets about not doing the project, currently in season 11.

Macaulay Culkin says he had turned down &#039;The Big Bang Theory&#039; thrice
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Actor Macaulay Culkin has revealed that he was offered popular sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" but he turned it down.

In an interview with The Joe Rogan Experience, the 37-year-old actor, who once ruled the late '80s and early '90's thanks to his classic "Home Alone" films, said the producers chased him with the project but he was not interested in it. 

"They pursued me for 'The Big Bang Theory'. And I said no. It was kind of like, the way the pitch was, 'Alright, these two astrophysicist nerds and a pretty girl lives with them. Yoinks!' That was the pitch. They were like, 'We'll get some real physicists to do the math,' but I was like, 'Yeah, I'm cool, thanks," Culkin said.

"And then they came back at me again, and I said, 'No, no, no. Again, flattered, but no.' Then they came back at me again, and even my manager was like twisting my arm," he added.

Kulkin said though he would have been richer, he has no regrets about not doing the project, currently in season 11.

"I'd have hundreds of millions of dollars now if I did that gig. At the same time, I'd be bashing my head against the wall," Culkin said. 

 

Tags:
Macaulay CulkinThe Big Bang TheoryThe Big Bang Theory showHollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close