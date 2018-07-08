हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams bids adieu to Game of Thrones; will Arya Stark survive till the end?

Maisie, who plays Arya Stark in the series bid adieu to the show.

Image Courtesy: Show Still

New Delhi: One of the most popular fantasy series, 'Game of Thrones' will return with its final season in 2019. We will finally get to know about the fate of all the characters in the epic series and fans have already started flooding the internet with theories about who will sit on the iron throne, or how will the characters fight the deadly white walkers. GOT season 8 is highly-awaited upon by all its fans and each time there is news pertaining to the epic series, we just get goosebumps.

A few days ago, “DaenerysStormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons." aka, Emilia Clarke wrapped up shoot and wrote an emotional post on Instagram. The actress made us wonder what would happen to Khaleesi towards the end of the season. Now, Maisie Williams has also bid adieu to her GOT journey, leaving us bewildered.

Maisie who plays Arya Stark in the series wrote- “goodbye belfast. goodbye arya. goodbye game of thrones. what a joy i’ve had. here’s to the adventures to come #lastwomanstanding #barely #immasleepforthenextfouryears #justkiddingidontsleep”

 

A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on

Well, after Maisie's post, we really wonder what would happen to the clever and fearless Stark girl. Will Arya survive till the end or has her fate been sealed in the first few episodes of season 8? Only time can tell. What we do know is that this post is going to evoke a number of theories and all the Arya Stark fans are wondering if their favourite 'girl who has no name' survived or not!

