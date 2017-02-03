Manu Punjabi had NO idea about 'Bigg Boss' winner Manveer Gurjar's alleged wedding?

New Delhi: The baap of all reality shows on television, 'Bigg Boss 10' surely has been one of the most entertaining seasons, where a common man Manveer Gurjar lifted the winner's trophy. Yes! Indeed everyone was bursting with emotion and happiness knew no bounds for fans who voted for him.

However, what followed was a shocker! A day after Manveer's victory run had just begun to sink in, several reports of him being a married man with a five-year-old daughter surfaced online. This shocking news not only spread like wild fire but suddenly there were counter opinions floating on the internet over whether the news is fake or real.

Amid all of this, Bollywood Life.com quotes Manu Punjabi, Manveer's best buddy inside the BB10 house as telling an online portal in an interview that he had no idea about Manveer having a wife. Manu has been quoted as saying, “Look, what can you do to someone who has already decided what to say and do in the show? We were all playing a game and Manveer had his own set of cards. Manveer did not tell even me that he has a wife. If he had told me, it would have been captured by the cameras and Colors wouldn’t have edited spicy stuff. I would like to comment on his wedding but not before I have checked with him. He is a very good friend of mine.”

With so many views doing the rounds, will Manveer clarify over this alleged marriage and child rumour?