Mumbai: Bigg Boss fame contestant Manu Punjabi will host a YouTube show titled 'No filter Batein'.

Excited about the show, Manu said in a statement: "`No Fileter Batein` will be a chat show where people will come and talk about the turning points of their life. They will expose their their life incidences which can be motivating for others."

Manu was last seen hosting 'Date To Remember'.