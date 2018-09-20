हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Marvel

Marvel series on female superheroes on TV soon

"Wonder Woman" writer Allan Heinberg is aiming to bring more female superheroes to the small screen.

Marvel series on female superheroes on TV soon

Los Angeles: "Wonder Woman" writer Allan Heinberg is aiming to bring more female superheroes to the small screen.

ABC has given a production commitment to a series that will feature female Marvel superheroes, reports variety.com.

The exact details of the project are being kept under wraps, so there is no word yet on exactly which characters from the Marvel universe will be featured. 

Heinberg will executive produce along with Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb, with Marvel TV and ABC Studios producing. Heinberg is working on the series under his overall deal with ABC Studios.

Should the project move forward, it would be the latest Marvel project to air on the broadcaster. 

ABC launched "Agents of SHIELD" back in 2013, with the network renewing the show for a sixth season back in May. The sixth season will consist of 13 episodes. ABC also previously aired the Marvel shows "Agent Carte" and "Inhumans", which have both been cancelled.

There has been much speculation about whether or not any other Marvel shows would land at ABC, given the fact that Disney is preparing to launch its own streaming service next year. 

Marvel is in early development on multiple limited series that would focus on characters featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Loki and Scarlet Witch.

Marvel also currently has five shows on Netflix: "The Punisher", "Daredevil", "Jessica Jones", "Luke Cage" and "Iron Fist". The latter three shows all debuted second seasons this year, while "Daredevil" is expected to launch its third yet this year.

Marvel Wonder Woman The Punisher

