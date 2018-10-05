हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Meg Ryan

Meg Ryan to produce NBC comedy series

If Ryan were to star in "The Obsolescents", it would be her first TV series-regular role in decades.

Meg Ryan to produce NBC comedy series
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Meg Ryan is attached to produce? and potentially star? in a single-camera comedy series currently in development at NBC.

Written by Andrew Gottlieb, "The Obsolescents" takes place in a New Jersey suburb where the facade of peace and civility is disrupted by the shocking death of a longtime township council member. 
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer will also serve as an executive producer via Broadway Video along with Ryan.
It was also announced last year that 56-year-old actor was attached to star in and executive produces the series "Picture Paris" at Epix.

