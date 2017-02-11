Michelle Obama to come as guest judge on 'MasterChef Junior'

Los Angeles: Former First Lady Michelle Obama is set to appear as a guest judge on on the upcoming season of Gordon Ramsay's hit show MasterChef Junior.

Apart from Michelle, a string of famous chefs and celebrities will act as guest judges in order to replace former MasterChef Junior judge Graham Elliot, including Martha Stewart and the Muppets, reported the Los Angeles Times.

Last year, Michelle filmed an episode of cooking show "Barefoot Contessa" with host Ina Garten at the White House. Michelle has always been an advocate for healthy eating. She also established the Let's Move! campaign.

In 2015, she vowed to "fight back" against ads for unhealthy foods, especially in school lunches.