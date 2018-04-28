Michelle Pfeiffer lands role in 'Maleficent' sequel

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Michelle Pfeiffer lands role in &#039;Maleficent&#039; sequel
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Washington D.C.: The cast of Maleficent 2 just got an exciting new addition - Michelle Pfeiffer.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the American actress and producer will play a queen in Disney's 2014 hit 'Maleficent' sequel that revolves around the 'Sleeping Beauty' antagonist.

In addition to Angelina Jolie, the returning cast includes Elle Fanning, who will reprise her role as Princess Aurora.

Joachim Ronning of the 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' fame is directing the sequel, which was penned by Jez Butterworth and Linda Woolverton.

