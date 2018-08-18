हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa and Manu Punjabi's new pic will remind you of their Bigg Boss days-See inside

Television actress Monalisa who is currently seen in a supernatural thriller as a Daayan, has shared a picture with his Bigg Boss inmate Manu Punjabi. They shared a great camaraderie inside the house.

Monalisa and Manu Punjabi&#039;s new pic will remind you of their Bigg Boss days-See inside
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television actress Monalisa who is currently seen in a supernatural thriller as a Daayan, has shared a picture with his Bigg Boss inmate Manu Punjabi. They shared a great camaraderie inside the house.

Sharing the picture, Monalisa wrote, "Had A Great Day... on the Grand Inauguration of @wrogn__imara store at Vaishali #ghaziabad... Reunion of friends @manupunjabim3 ... #lovelyday #lovemywork #happy #gratitude #eventdiaries."

 

 

Mona and Manu were rumoured to be dating inside the Bigg Boss 10 house but that soon fizzled out after she tied the knot with her then-beau Vikrant Rajpoot.

Monalisa plays a character named Mohona in her maiden drama 'Nazar' which airs on Starplus channel.

She also played Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty plays Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.

The girl-next-door Monalisa was one of the favourite 'Bigg Boss 10' contestants and her friendship with Manu Sharma and Manveer Gurjar remained the highlight of the season. Monalisa had a dreamy wedding inside the reality show where the makers called her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, who by the way is also a Bhojpuri actor.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

