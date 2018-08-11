हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa as 'daayan' has found a way to return in 'Nazar'—Watch promo

You can't miss her horror avatar and also the hard-hitting scary dialogue.

Monalisa as &#039;daayan&#039; has found a way to return in &#039;Nazar&#039;—Watch promo

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has now moved to television and her maiden venture 'Nazar' has upped the curiosity levels amongst the viewers. The horror drama features her as a daayan—an evil force. And she has been getting a big thumbs up for her part on social media.

The actress travelled across the country as part of the promotional spree for the show which will scare the hell out of the viewers, as promised by the promos. Recently, she shared a new promo from 'Nazar' and be ready to get scared, we say.

The 'daayan' has found a way to return and how! You can't miss her horror avatar and also the hard-hitting scary dialogue. She plays a character named Mohona in her maiden drama 'Nazar' which airs on Starplus channel.

She also played Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty plays Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.

The girl-next-door Monalisa was one of the favourite 'Bigg Boss 10' contestants and her friendship with Manu Sharma and Manveer Gurjar remained the highlight of the season. Monalisa had a dreamy wedding inside the reality show where the makers called her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, who by the way is also a Bhojpuri actor.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves. 

