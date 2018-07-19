हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa ditches sensuous Jhuma Boudi avatar, transforms into spooky Mohono - Watch Nazar teaser

The Bhojpuri actress, who is all set to make her Hindi TV debut with a super-natural show titled Nazar will play a daayan named Mohono.  

Pic courtesy: @aslimonalisa (Instagram)

Mumbai: After making netizens go crazy over her Jhuma Boudi avatar in Bengali web-series Dupur Thakurpo season 2, Monalisa is all set to send shivers down your spine by transforming into a dayaan for a Hindi daily soap.

The Bhojpuri actress, who is all set to make her Hindi TV debut with a super-natural show titled Nazar will play a daayan named Mohono.

Monalisa's look reminds us of Konkona Sen Sharma's look in Ek Thi Daayan. The Bengali diva sports a very long hair that's plated. The saree-clad daayan looks quite intriguing though.

Watch the teaser embedded below:

 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

The show which will go on air from July 30 will be telecast at 11pm on Monday - Friday.

Monalisa took to her Instagram page to share images in Mohono's avatar and also thank those who made her Hindi TV soap debut a reality.

 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas became a household name after she participated in the tenth season of super-hit reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. 

She entered matrimony with her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was still inside the house of Bigg Boss, and her marriage was aired on national TV.

She is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. She made her debut in a film titled Bhole Shankar in 2008 and has worked in a number of films since then with the industry heavyweights.

Here's wishing Monalisa hearty congratulations for her new show.

