Monalisa

Monalisa makes her 'daayan' avatar look irresistibly stunning in this navy blue saree - See pics

After visiting Lucknow, Monalisa headed to Bhopal to attend Nazar promotional events.  

Pic courtesy: @aslimonalisa (Instagram)

Mumbai: Monalisa is busy promoting her debut Hindi daily soap Nazar, a supernatural show that will narrate the tale of a daayan. The Bhojpuri star who made a million hearts skip a beat with her sensuous Jhuma Boudi avatar in Bengali web-series Dupur Thakurpo season 2, will essay Mohono, the lead role.

After visiting Lucknow, Monalisa headed to Bhopal to attend Nazar promotional events. She took to her Instagram page to share her latest photographs.

She shared images of hers in a Navy blue saree with beige coloured embroidery on the border and teamed it up with a matching blouse.

Her daayan look bears striking resemblance to Konkana Sen Sharma's in Ek Thi Dayan co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Kalki Koechlin and Huma Qureshi.

Check out Monalisa's latest pics here:

The show which will go on air from July 30 will be telecast at 11 pm on Monday - Friday.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas became a household name after participating in the tenth season of super-hit reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. 

She married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was still inside the house of Bigg Boss, and her marriage was aired on national TV.

She is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. 

Here's wishing Monalisa hearty congratulations for her new show.

