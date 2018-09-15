हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa turns choreographer for 'Nazar'

Actress Monalisa says it was fun to teach dance to her co-stars Harsh Rajput and Sonyaa for a scene in the show "Nazar".

Monalisa turns choreographer for 'Nazar'

Mumbai: Actress Monalisa says it was fun to teach dance to her co-stars Harsh Rajput and Sonyaa for a scene in the show "Nazar".

Monalisa, who is currently playing a "daayan" in the Star Plus show, choreographed the wedding dance act with the duo. 

"I am a dancer and it has always been my passion ever since I learnt Bollywood dancing. When I heard that Ruby (played by Sonyaa) and Ansh (played by Harsh) would be shaking a leg with each other on their wedding day, the dancer in me wanted to jump at the opportunity to choreograph their wedding dance," Monalisa said in a statement. 

"Being a dancer myself, the makers of the show encouraged me to teach the on-screen couple a few steps. I really enjoyed choreographing the performance and had a lot of fun on the set," she added

