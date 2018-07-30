हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa turns 'daayan' in 'Nazar'—Watch scary promo

Mona can be seen dressed in a sheer black saree.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has taken a giant move in her career. She will now be seen in the television show 'Nazar' which airs from tonight. The actress, who has been travelling across the country as part of the promotional spree for the show will scare the hell out of the viewers, as promised by the promos.

Monalisa will be seen playing a 'Daayan' or an evil force in the show. She has been updating fans about her new show through social media. Recently, she shared a new promo from 'Nazar' and be ready to get scared, we say!

Watch it here:

Mona can be seen dressed in a sheer black saree with long plaits which has been a trademark of sorts for this show. She will be seen playing a character named Mohona in her maiden drama 'Nazar' which will be telecast on Starplus channel.

She is currently seen as Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty plays Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.

The girl-next-door Monalisa was one of the favourite 'Bigg Boss 10' contestants and her friendship with Manu Sharma and Manveer Gurjar remained the highlight of the season. Monalisa had a dreamy wedding inside the reality show where the makers called her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, who by the way is also a Bhojpuri actor.

Mona, as fans fondly call her, had a proper wedding ceremony inside the 'Bigg Boss 10' house where family members were also called in.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

 

 

