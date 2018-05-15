Monalisa's Jhuma Boudi avatar will make summer hotter - Watch Dupur Thakurpo season 2 promo song

Mumbai: Bigg Boss season 10 contestant Monalisa is gearing up to sizzle as Jhuma Boudi in web-series Dupur Thakurpo season 2. The Bengali beauty, who has been sharing a number of photographs from the sets of the show, took to her Instagram to unveil the promo song.

She posted: "Here Comes #jhumaboudi with The Full Song Promo Of #tuki ...(sic)."

Monalisa looks absolutely stunning in her Bengali avatar. With vermillion adorning her hair parting and the red kumkum bindi on her forehead, Monalisa looks absolutely gorgeous in the desi avatar. The traditional Shakha and Paula (bangles worn by married women in Bengal) complete her look.

She became a household name after she appeared in the tenth season of Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. She married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the house of Bigg Boss. Her wedding ceremony was aired on national television.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is a very popular name in the Bhojpuri film industry. She is paid around Rs 5-7 Lakh per film. She made her debut in a film titled Bhole Shankar in 2008 and has worked in a number of films since then.

She has quite a few Bhojpuri films in her kitty including Itihaas with her real-life husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Jawani Zindabad with Gaurav Jha, Rani Dildar Jani with Shyam Dehati, Milan Sanyog with Vikrant and Son Of Bihar with Rakesh Mishra, reports suggest.