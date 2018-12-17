Monalisa's 'Nazar' completes 100 episodes, actress parties with team—Pics

New Delhi: Popular actress Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is basking in the success of her television show 'Nazar'. The supernatural show has completed 100 episodes and to mark the team celebrated the occasion with a party.

Check out the pics here:

Monalisa plays a 'daayan' (Evil Force) in the show and her performance has been appreciated. The show is doing good on TRPs and is quite a popular one. The show marks Monalisa's debut in the television industry and has struck the right chord with the audience.

Mona, as fans fondly call her, has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

She was also a famous contestant in reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and got married in the show to Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Their wedding was aired on television.

She also played Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty plays Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.

The actress is an avid social media user and has a huge fan following with over 1.4 million followers on Instagram! Her pics often go viral and fans never hesitate in showering love upon their favourite actress.