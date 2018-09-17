हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa's spooky avatar in new Nazar promo will send shivers down your spine

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas became a household name after participating in the tenth season of super-hit reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. 

Pic courtesy: @aslimonalisa (Instagram)

Mumbai: Monalisa took to her Instagram page to share a brand new promo of her first Hindi daily soap titled Nazar. The supernatural show has Monalisa on board as the main character Mohona, who happens to be a 'Daayan'.

The Bhojpuri actress posted: "Don’t mess with me! Look what I am capable of !!!! Don’t forget to watch this episode this Tuesday! (sic)."

The promo is spooky enough to send shivers down your spine. We can see people at a wedding lying unconscious and suspended in the air. The bride, who is possessed by the daayan waves her long plated her. 

Take a look at the promo here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Monalisa's look in the show is reportedly inspired by Konkona Sen Sharma's avatar in 'Ek Thi Daayan', a film co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Huma Qureshi and Kalki Koechlin.

The show which commenced on July 30 is telecast at 11 pm from Monday to Friday.

She married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the house of Bigg Boss, and her marriage was aired on national TV.

She is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. It has been a wonderful year for Monalisa. The Bengali beauty bagged the lead role in Dupur Thakurpo season 2, a web-series. She also shot for a Bangladeshi music video. 

