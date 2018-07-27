हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa's 'wall crawl' as Daayan will make your jaw drop - Watch new Nazar teaser

The actress plays Mohono, and her spooky avatar will send shivers down your spine. 

Monalisa&#039;s &#039;wall crawl&#039; as Daayan will make your jaw drop - Watch new Nazar teaser

Mumbai: Monalisa can't contain her happiness and excitement. Her debut fiction project Nazar is all set to go on air on Monday next week. The Bhojpuri film star, who has an ocean of fan following, took to Instagram to share a brand new promo of the horror-themed daily soap.

The actress plays Mohono, and her spooky avatar will send shivers down your spine. In fact, her look is inspired by Konkona Sen Sharma's avatar in Ek Thi Daayan, a film co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Huma Qureshi and Kalki Koechlin.

Take a look at the brand new promo of Nazar here:

As Mohono, Monalisa sports overgrown pointed nails and a very long plated hair.

The show which will go on air from July 30 will be telecast at 11 pm from Monday to Friday.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas became a household name after participating in the tenth season of super-hit reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. 

She married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the house of Bigg Boss, and her marriage was aired on national TV.

She is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. It has been a wonderful year for Monalisa. The Bengali beauty bagged the lead role in Dupur Thakurpo season 2, a web-series. She also recently shot for a Bangladeshi music video. And now, she is looking forward to the launch of Nazar, her first TV show in Hindi.

Here's wishing Monalisa hearty congratulations for her new show.

