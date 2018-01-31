Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan back on the sets of Naagin 3?

Mumbai: If the latest buzz is anything to go by, then Indian TV’s pretty Naagins – Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan – were seen on the sets of the third season on the popular show produced by Ekta Kapoor.

According to a report in dnaindia.com, Mouni and Adaa were on the sets of the show recently. Though Ekta hasn’t revealed names of the actresses who will play Naagin in the third season, we know for a fact that Mouni and Adaa wouldn’t be a part of it.

But why were they on the sets of the show?

Dnaindia.com report suggests that the two ladies will be introducing the new leading ladies of the show in the promo.

The show is expected to go on air on March 3. Preparations are on in full swing and we can’t really wait to see the new Naagins. Speculations are rife that Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani and Karisma Tanna could be a part of the show.

Adaa seems to have deleted her post that reportedly read:

“Back together” but Mouni, without dropping any hint, posted a boomerang video clip.

Check it out here:

The first season of the show which went on air on November 1, 2015 also featured Arjun Bijlani and Sudha Chandran in pivotal roles, while the second edition which premiered on October 8, 2016 had Karanvir Bohra and Aashka Goradia on board besides Mouni and Adaa.

The supernatural series inspired by fictitious tale of icchadhari Naagin or snakes blessed with the power to take any form of life on earth, revolved around Shivanya / Shivangi (Mouni) and Shesha’s (Adaa) revengeful mission.