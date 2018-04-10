Mouni Roy has a video message for new 'Naagin' Karishma Tanna—Watch

New Delhi: One of the most talented actresses of Indian television, Mouni Roy is all set to make her big screen debut in Akshay Kumar starrer 'Gold'. The actress had a terrific time playing the 'Naagin' in Ekta Kapoor's fiction show for good two seasons. Now, the makers have announced season 3 and new faces are joining the cast.

Ekta recently announced Karishma Tanna as the first Naagin for the show and fans can't be happier. Just like Mouni, Karishma too is a Balaji product. Both these telly actresses were seen in popular daily soap 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. Mouni played Krishna Tulsi in the serial and soon became a household name while Karishma played Indu.

Mouni has featured in several hit shows, but it has been her latest outing—Naagin and Naagin II again by Ekta Kapoor which got her immense popularity. And now, it seems Karishma, who is stepping into Mouni's shoes is likely to get a similar response.

Karishma shared a video where Mouni can be seen congratulating the 'Naagin 3' team and thanked Ekta for the venture which changed her life. Also, she encouraged Karishma saying that she knows, the leggy lass is going to be exceedingly well in the show.

Watch the video here:

The first two parts of the show have been immensely successful with the audiences showering it with much love and rising TRPs making sure the makers be back with a fresh twist in the plot.

Naagin was first telecast on November 1, 2015 and is now entering its season 3. The original show starred Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Sudha Chandran. While the second season saw Kinshuk Mahajan, Karanvir Bohra and Aashka Goradia as new entries.