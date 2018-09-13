हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy to be back on television—Read inside

Looks like Mouni will be back on television soon! 

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy has received loads of appreciation for her performance in Akshay Kumar starrer 'Gold'. The film marked Mouni's entry into Bollywood and the actress has left everyone spellbound with her impressive performance. The film stars Mouni and Akshay in the lead roles and emerged as a box office winner.

As per the latest Buzz, looks like Mouni will be back on television soon! Nope, she hasn't signed any new television show but will have a guest appearance in the show 'Shakti'. As per a Bollywoodlife.com report, Mouni will be seen dancing to a special Ganpati track which will be aired during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The report also says that various other celebs too will appear in the show besides Mouni.

Actress Ankita Lokhande will also reportedly perform in the special episode.

Mouni will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

The actress also has John Abram's 'RAW' in her kitty.

Mouni will also star in the film 'Made in China' along with ace actor Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani. The film will be directed by Mikhil Musale and is slated to release next year.

Are you excited to watch Mouni rule the small screen yet again?

