Mukesh Mishra

Mumbai TV producer jailed for seven years for raping actress

Producer Mukesh Mishra, who was reportedly associated with television serial 'Ek Veer Ki Ardas…Veera' has been held guilty of raping a junior artist.

Representational Image: PTI

New Delhi: The executive producer of the popular television show 'Ek Veer Ki Ardaas…Veera' Mukesh Mishra, who was accused of raping a 31-year-old junior artist in a makeup room after offering her a lift on his two-wheeler, has been found guilty under IPC.

A report in Free Press Journal claimed that a special women's court while holding Mishra, 33, guilty for the crime, considered the statement of a sweeper, who had seen him entering the makeup room. It sentenced the executive producer to seven years of imprisonment and Rs 5000 as a penalty. The incident took place on an uneventful day in December 2012 after she accepted his favour to take a bike ride with him to the shooting location.

The actress in her complaint alleged that Mishra offered her a lift on his two-wheeler from a bus stop saying that the bus would be arriving late. After they reached the location, he followed her inside a makeup room where he forced himself on her and assaulted her sexually. 

The victim claimed that the accused continuously threatened her of dire consequences if she told this to anyone. The accused also threatened to kill her daughter and began seeking sexual favours from her which she declined, she alleged in her complaint.

The report said that in 2013, the victim narrated the incident to her husband, who is a journalist and a small-time director. They filed a complaint against Mishra following which he was arrested on charges of rape and criminal intimidation. The accused was also sacked as the executive producer by the show management. 

