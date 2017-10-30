My body language changed with Porus role: Rati Pandey

Umbergaon: Actress Rati Pandey says her body language has changed since she started playing the role of a queen in the upcoming show Porus.

"While I feel fortunate to be a part of the show and to play Queen Anusuya, the mother of Porus, I must say that the various layers of her character as a queen, a warrior, heavy jewellery, everything has changed my body language," Rati told IANS here on Friday.

Talking about her preparations for the role, Rati said: "I learnt horse riding, sword fighting, action stunts as external training. But, internally it was very interesting to play such a character that gives birth in a certain situation which was a brave step. Thinking about the bravery of a woman of 350 BC was fascinating."

Rati, who has previously appeared in shows like Hitler Didi, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Begusarai and Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai, said that the upcoming show is "incomparable" to any of the ongoing historical or mythological shows on Indian television.

Produced by Siddhartha Kumar Tewary, Porus will start from mid-November.