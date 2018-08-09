हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ekta Kapoor

My take on nepotism is that I don’t do it: Ekta Kapoor

I see the audition tape and cast if I think they fit the bill, said the television Czerina.  

New Delhi: Producer Ekta Kapoor today said she believes in giving a chance to someone who is deserving rather than getting influenced by a perso's background and connections while casting for her movies and TV shows. Ekta, who is promoting her home production "Laila Majnu", featuring newcomers Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri, said she decides her cast after watching the audition tape.

"My take on nepotism is that I don’t do it. I don’t agree that it is only film industry’s problem because there is a whole world around it…" she said when asked about her take on nepotism at the trailer launch of 'Laila Majnu'. For her, newcomers are not strugglers but "untapped talent". 

"When I see an audition we only notice how good or bad they are, if there is vulnerability and if they fit the role. To the young talent out there, ‘Do not stalk me or follow me. Just send me your audition tape. Your legacy and background will not matter and don't make your friends or uncle, politician aunty or family friends call me, it will be a dampener," she added. The producer, however, admitted that launching a fresh face can be challenging.

"I do get calls from politicians, bureaucrats, actors and friends and my mother tells me if we don’t cast that person we will have to bear the brunt. I see the audition tape and cast if I think they fit the bill. It is a financial stress at the end of the day but it is less stressful because at least, I am honest to my job."

When director-producer Imtiaz Ali approached Ekta with the idea of making 'Laila Majnu', the producer said she was in a financial trouble but she still decided to back the project because it is a great story.

The film is set to release on September 7.

