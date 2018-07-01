हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pavitra Punia

Naagin 3 actress Pavitra Punia sets temperature soaring in bikini-clad photo — Pic inside

Pavitra Punia is known for her bold image and keeps sharing her photos on her Instagram to keep her fans updated. 

Television actress Pavitra Punia, who is currently seen playing the role of mother Poulomi in Ekta Kapoor's hit supernatural thriller 'Naagin 3' has been raising the heat by posting her bikini-clad photos on Instagram. 

Pavitra recently shared a bold photo of herself in which she is seen donning a camouflage-print bikini and lazying inside a pool. Striking a sensuous pose for the camera, Pavitra is flaunting her curvaceous figure and tattoos. 

Pavitra first appeared in the reality show MTV Splitvilla 3 after which she made her acting debut with 'Love You Zindagi' opposite Siddharth Shukla. She rose to fame after essaying the role of vamp Niddhi Chhabra in Ekta Kapoor's show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'.

Pavitra is known to be socially active and keeps sharing her photos to keep her fans updated. The 30-year-old actress is in a relationship with television actor Paras Chhabra, who earlier dated TV actress Ssara Khan of 'Ram Milaye Jodi'. Both Pavitra and Paras seem to be madly in love with each other and their Instagram photos are a proof of it. 

