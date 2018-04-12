Naagin 3: After Karishma Tanna, Ekta Kapoor introduces her second 'shape-shifting snake woman' - See Pic

Mumbai: Well, we guessed it right. Season 3 of Naagin will have another leading lady apart from Karishma Tanna and it is none other than Anita Hassanandani, Ekta Kapoor's blue-eyed girl. The Czarina of Indian TV took to her Instagram account Wednesday to unveil the poster featuring Anita as the second Naagin.

She posted: "NAAGIN 3 welcomes @anitahassanandani as the second shape-shifting snake woman! It’s V FOR VENDETTA this season in INDIA’S most watched folklore supernatural franchise !!! (sic)."

A post shared by Ekta Ravi Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on Apr 10, 2018 at 11:32pm PDT

And Anita, as expected, is super-thrilled about being a part of the supernatural series.

She posted: "Super Excited! #Naagin3! Need your blessings and good wishes.... ya Vish eeeesssss (sic)."

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Apr 11, 2018 at 12:10am PDT

The first two seasons of Naagin were extremely successful. Starring Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan as the two Naagins, Ekta Kapoor created a sensation of sorts on Indian TV.

Sometime during December last year, Ekta confirmed that Mouni and Adaa wouldn’t’ feature in Naagin 3.

Her Instagram post read: “A new nagin arrives! As we bid Adieu to @imouniroy and @adaakhann from NAAGINwe welcome the NEW! Will soon reveal my new ‘naagin’ or should I say ‘NAAGINS’ #waitfornaagin3 (sic).”

Mouni, who has been the face of the show since the very beginning reacted to the post by writing: “that hurt a little but am excited too” (sic)

Ekta responded by posting: “@imouniroy u will always b a part of balaji! For now bigger things await u!!!!!! My dearest we will miss u on naagin ! (sic).”

The first season of the show which went on air on November 1, 2015, also featured Arjun Bijlani and Sudha Chandran in pivotal roles, while the second edition which premiered on October 8, 2016, had Karanvir Bohra and Aashka Goradia on board besides Mouni and Adaa.

The supernatural series inspired by a fictitious tale revolved around two icchadhari Naagins. It narrated the tale of Shivanya / Shivangi (Mouni) and Shesha’s (Adaa) revengeful mission to eliminate those who were responsible for their parents' death.