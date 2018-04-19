Naagin 3: Anita Hassanandani and Karishma Tanna start shooting for supernatural show - See pics

Mumbai: Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan have made way for Anita Hassanandani and Karishma Tanna, the new Naagins of Indian TV. Producer Ekta Kapoor introduced the two actresses as her new 'shape-shifting' snake women aka icchaadhaari Naagins a few days back.

The two beauties, who have already been a part of a number of successful shows, have started shooting for the third season of the supernatural series.

Both Anita and Karishma took to their respective Instagram accounts to share videos from the sets of the show. They even gave a glimpse of their look by posting stories on Instagram.

Take a look at the videos and screenshots of their Instagram stories here:

LetsGetStarted! #naagin3 A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Apr 18, 2018 at 5:13am PDT

The first two seasons of Naagin were extremely successful. Starring Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan as the two Naagins, Ekta Kapoor created a sensation of sorts on Indian TV.

Sometime in December last year, Ekta confirmed that Mouni and Adaa wouldn’t’ feature in Naagin 3.

Her Instagram post read: “A new nagin arrives! As we bid Adieu to @imouniroy and @adaakhann from NAAGINwe welcome the NEW! Will soon reveal my new ‘naagin’ or should I say ‘NAAGINS’ #waitfornaagin3 (sic).”

Mouni, who has been the face of the show since the very beginning reacted to the post by writing: “that hurt a little but am excited too” (sic)

Ekta responded by posting: “@imouniroy u will always b a part of balaji! For now bigger things await u!!!!!! My dearest we will miss u on naagin ! (sic).”

The first season of the show which went on air on November 1, 2015, also featured Arjun Bijlani and Sudha Chandran in pivotal roles, while the second edition which premiered on October 8, 2016, had Karanvir Bohra and Aashka Goradia on board besides Mouni and Adaa.

The supernatural series inspired by a fictitious tale revolved around two icchadhari Naagins. It narrated the tale of Shivanya / Shivangi (Mouni) and Shesha’s (Adaa) revengeful mission to eliminate those who were responsible for their parents' death.