Naagin 3: Bela unknowingly hugs Yuvi; Maahir left heart-broken

Mumbai: The makers of Naagin 3 have succeeded in delivering gripping and intriguing episodes so far. The show which has topped TRP charts since it began a few weeks back, has yet another interesting twist. In Sunday's episode, viewers were left speechless on seeing Vikrant back!

Yes, you are right! Bela's first love - Vikrant  (played by Rajat Tokas) is back! And so is Yuvi ( played by Ankit Mohan). Bela (played by Surbhi Jyoti), the leading lady and the Naagin of season 3, who has fallen in love with Mahir (played by Pear V Puri) unknowingly expresses her feelings for her ex-fiance Yuvi by hugging him. Bela, who is now married to Mahir is shocked to see Mahir standing in front of her as she hugs his brother mistakenly. On seeing Bela with Yuvi, Mahir is left heart-broken. 

He rushes to his room in a fit of rage while Bela makes desperate attempts to tell him that she loves him and the words she had expressed with accidentally hugging Yuvi was for him.

Vishakha (Anita Hassanandani) is shocked to see Yuvi back and wonders how could a dead man return alive? After all, she was responsible for his death! She is anxious to know about his existence but Bela is so lost in her feelings for Mahir that she doesn't realise the gravity of the situation. It was Yuvi who had killed Bela's love Vikrant.

But wait, here's another twist! It is not Yuvi who has returned but Vikrant! Bela's mother who is held captive by Aghori Baba requests him to free her because she has sensed a threat to Bela's life. But Bab, who is helpless, uses his power to silence Nagrani Maa, only to save the Naag community. Vikrant, who belongs to a rival gang is back to get hold of the Nagmani, which is in the safe custody of Bela.

Adi, Mahir's half-brother has been heling Vikrant in his mission and reveals that Bela has developed feelings for her husband. This angers Vikrant, who wishes to kill Mahir to win his ladylove.

The episode ends with the emergence of a lady standing in the dark. Vikrant asks her if Bela has fallen for Mahir.

Wondering who the lady is? We will have to wait until next Saturday to solve this paheli.

