हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
naagin 3

Naagin 3: Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula all set to enter the show

The Bigg Boss 9 winner will make his presence felt on the show but only for a brief period. 

Naagin 3: Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula all set to enter the show
Pic courtesy: @princenarula (Instagram)

Mumbai: Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3 with Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti and Pear V Puri is one of the most popular weekend-shows in Indian TV. The supernatural show which tops the TRP charts will soon have another popular name on board. Prince Naural is all set to join the cast of the third season of Naagin

The Bigg Boss 9 winner will make his presence felt on the show but only for a brief period. Narula will have a cameo but a very significant role to play. According to a report in the TOI, Narula will play a snake charmer in the show. 

The hunk of an actor confirmed the news to the daily and said that he will play a negative role. He is mighty inspired by Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and hence be believe that he too can essay a variety of role a la Padmaavat villain.

Naagin 3 narrates the tale of a shape-shifting snake woman name Bela (played by Surbhi)  who is all set on a mission to eliminate those responsible for the death of her lover. Along with her aide- Vishakha (played by Anita), Bela sets out on her mission but eventually falls in love with a human being. She is paired with Pearl V Puri (who plays Mahir, the elder son of a business tycoon). 

Bela, the Nagrani or the Queen of the snakes, faces a number of hurdles, and it would be interesting to see what Prince's character will do to make life more troublesome for her.

Prince, who is engaged to Yuvika Chaudhary, has done quite a few reality shows. He also played the lead role in And TV's Badho Bahu.

Tags:
naagin 3Prince NarulaBigg Boss 9Naagin 2Naagin

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close