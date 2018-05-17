Naagin 3 has another leading lady apart from Anita Hassanandani and Karishma Tanna

Mumbai: Ekta Kapoor's much-awaited fantasy fiction - Naagin 3 - based on the idea of a shape-shifting snake woman will have another leading lady apart from Anita Hassanandani and Karishma Tanna.

Qubool Hai fame actress Surbhi Jyoti too will be a part of it and if reports are anything to go by, then she will be playing Shivanya, a role reprised by Mouni Roy in the first and the second seasons.

Producer Ekta Kapoor has introduced Anita and Karishma to the audiences but hasn't yet revealed Surbhi Jyoti's look yet. She had shared the promo of the show on Wednesday and it shows a third character (probably of that of Jyoti) in the end. But the face of the character hasn't been unveiled.

Check out the promo here:

According to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, Surbhi was initially apprehensive to do the role. She wasn't really sure about the concept of the Icchadhari Naagin and was aware that she would be compared to Mouni Roy. However, in the end Surbhi grabbed the offer as she did not want to miss the chance of working with the Czarina of Indian TV. Moreover, the first and the second season of Naagin topped the TRP chart.

"People are madly and absolutely in love with the serpents and Naagins. I can give my hundred percent and the rest depends on the others. I feel that if I do my work honestly leaving no room for complaints, I can be assured for success," Bollywoodlife quoted her as saying.

Surbhi took to her Instagram to reveal that she is a part of Naagin 3.

In the promo, we can see a group of men killing the character essayed by Rajat Tokas, who looks absolutely unrecognisable in his new avatar. Karishma essays the character of his lover and on seeing him being killed, she fumes in rage and vows to avenge his murder.

To complete her mission, she appears in another form and that will be played by Anita Hassanandani.

The first season of the show which went on air on November 1, 2015, also featured Arjun Bijlani and Sudha Chandran in pivotal roles, while the second edition which premiered on October 8, 2016, had Karanvir Bohra and Aashka Goradia on board besides Mouni and Adaa.