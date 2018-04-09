Naagin 3: Karishma Tanna replaces Mouni Roy—First look out!

New Delhi: Ekta Kapoor's much talked about fiction show, 'Naagin' is all set to be back with its season 3. The first two parts of the show have been immensely successful with the audiences showering it with much love and rising TRPs making sure the makers be back with a fresh twist in the plot.

Earlier this year, it was announced that fresh faces will be seen this time in 'Naagin 3'. The fans were heartbroken to know that Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan won't be seen in the new season. However, soon speculations about the cast of Naagin 3 started doing the rounds.

Now, the makers have shared the first look poster of 'Naagin 3' and you all will be pleased to know that the first actress or rather 'Naagin' this time happens to be none other than Karishma Tanna.

Check out here:

The leggy lass is not new to working with Ekta, in fact, she started her career in one of her shows. Former 'Bigg Boss' finalist has a huge fan following and will be seen playing a 'Naagin' this time.

Naagin was first telecast on November 1, 2015 and is now entering its season 3. The original show starred Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Sudha Chandran. While the second season saw Kinshuk Mahajan, Karanvir Bohra and Aashka Goradia as new entries.

With one 'Naagin' revealed, let's keep the guessing game on to find out who's the next one!