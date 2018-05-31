Naagin 3 new poster: Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti look captivating—See pic

New Delhi: One of the most popular shows on Indian television, 'Naagin' is all set to be back with season 3. The show is much-adored by fans and the previous two seasons were a huge success. Three gorgeous TV actresses have teamed up to play the part of the captivating Naagins. Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti are all set to entice the audiences!

A brand new poster of the show was unveiled and we are impressed by the stunning look of all three leading ladies. The poster was shared on the official Twitter handle of the channel airing the show.

The tweet read "Their looks can kill and so can they! We can't wait to meet the sensuous #Naagins in just 2 days. #Naagin3 starts 2nd June, 8 PM. @KARISHMAK_TANNA @anitahasnandani"

The show has already created quite a flutter on social media after Ekta Kapoor unveiled the first look of the actors playing the lead role. Rajat Tokas's mind-blowing transformation left the fans utterly pleased.

Naagin was first telecasted on November 1, 2015, and is now entering its season 3. The original show starred Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Sudha Chandran. While the second season saw Kinshuk Mahajan, Karanvir Bohra and Aashka Goradia as new entries.

Meanwhile, Karishma Tanna, who was earlier seen in popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' has a huge fan following and will be seen playing a 'Naagin' this time.