Naagin 3 promo: Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani turn glamourous 'nagins' to take revenge—Watch

New Delhi: One of the most popular shows on television, 'Naagin' is back with season 3. This time, fans will not be able to see Mouni Roy in the lead role but instead, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti will entice the viewers.

The show has already created quite a flutter on social media after Ekta Kapoor unveiled the first look of the actors playing the lead role. Rajat Tokas's mind-blowing transfomation left the fans utterly pleased.

Watch the new promo shared by the channel airing the show:

The first two parts of the show were immensely successful with the audiences showering it with much love and rising TRPs making sure the makers be back with a fresh twist in the plot.

Naagin was first telecast on November 1, 2015 and is now entering its season 3. The original show starred Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Sudha Chandran. While the second season saw Kinshuk Mahajan, Karanvir Bohra and Aashka Goradia as new entries.

Meanwhile, Karishma Tanna, who was earlier seen in popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' has a huge fan following and will be seen playing a 'Naagin' this time.