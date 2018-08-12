हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arjun Bijlani

'Naagin' couple Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy's sizzling chemistry sets the stage on fire - Watch

Both Mouni and Arjun shared videos of their dance performance on Instagram.  

Pic courtesy: @arjunbijlani

Mumbai: It was a reunion of sorts for Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani on the small screen. The two actors, who romanced each other in Ekta Kapoor's super-hit supernatural show Naagin, set the stage the Dance Deewane stage on fire with their sizzling hot chemistry.

Check out the videos embedded below:

 

Mouni was on Dance Deewane along with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar to promote her Reema Kagti's Gold which is slated to release on August 15. Mouni shared the stage with Madhuri too and matched steps with her. 

The Bengali beauty had won a million hearts as Parvati in TV show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. Later, she left viewers spellbound by essaying Naagin in Ekta Kapoor's super-natural show that revolves around the revenge saga of a shape-shifting snake woman while Arjun, who hosts the Dance Deewane, plays the lead role in Ishq Mein Marjawan. He has been a part of many successful shows.

Gold, Mouni's debut film is based on the life of a sportsman who was a part of the Hockey team that won the Olympic medal for India post independence for the first time at the Games of the XIV Olympiad, London in 1948.

