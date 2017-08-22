close
'Naagin' Mouni Roy in Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 11'?

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 17:43
&#039;Naagin&#039; Mouni Roy in Salman Khan&#039;s &#039;Bigg Boss 11&#039;?
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: One of the most popular faces on Indian television, Mouni Roy has again grabbed the eyeballs. After bagging a meaty role in Akshay Kumar starrer 'Gold', the latest buzz about the telly actress is that she might be a part of superstar Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 11'.

According to dnaindia.com, the 'Naagin' actress was spotted on the sets of Sallu Bhai's reality show 'Bigg Boss 11' and this fuelled the speculation of Mouni being a part of the show.

The report further quotes Mouni as refuting all such rumours. She told a leading entertainment daily, “I am not a part of Bigg Boss."

Recently, the first promo of the show was out and featured Salman in it. 

TAGS

Salman KhanMouni RoySalmanBigg Boss 11BollywoodBigg Boss

