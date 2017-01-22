Nepal's Teriya Magar wins 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', says 'dance is my true love'

New Delhi: After winning the much-talked-about 'DID Little Masters' season three, Nepal's Teriya Magar has now recreated history by bagging the winner's trophy of another dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa'. Interestingly, she entered the program as a wildcard contestant.

The trophy was presented to her by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Along with the title, she also got the prize money of Rs 30 lakh. WOW! Now that is huge, isn’t it?

"Dance is my passion, my one true love, and today, it has brought me to a new destination, labelled me as the winner of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. Lifting this trophy makes me feel like I have achieved that one dream," Teriya said in a statement.

She is thankful to her choreographer Rishikaysh and dance partner Aryan for standing by her throughout the journey, her fellow contestants for challenging her and the judges for inspiring her.

(With PTI inputs)