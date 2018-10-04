हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chronicles of Narnia

Netflix to develop series, films based on 'The Chronicles of Narnia'

Netflix to develop series, films based on 'The Chronicles of Narnia'
Image Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: Netflix announced Thursday that they will develop new shows and film projects on CS Lewis' beloved classic "The Chronicles of Narnia" series.

The streaming giant and The CS Lewis Company have entered into a multi-year deal.

All series and films produced through the deal will be Netflix productions, with Mark Gordon of Entertainment One (eOne) alongside Douglas Gresham and Vincent Sieber serving as executive producers for series and as producers for features. 

Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer, Netflix said the team is excited about bringing the universe of Narnia closer to people.

"CS Lewis' beloved 'The Chronicles of Narnia' stories have resonated with generations of readers around the world. Families have fallen in love with characters like Aslan and the entire world of Narnia, and we're thrilled to be their home for years to come," Sarandos said in a statement.

Lewis' stepson Douglas Gresham said it is wonderful to know that fans from all over are looking forward to seeing more of Narnia.

"Netflix seems to be the very best medium with which to achieve this aim, and I am looking forward to working with them towards this goal," he added.

In total the Narnia books have sold more than 100 million copies and been translated in more than 47 languages worldwide. 

The deal marks the first time that rights to the entire seven books of the Narnia universe have been held by the same company. 

Chronicles of NarniaChronicles of Narnia on NetflixCS Lewis

