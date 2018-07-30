हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Netflix's 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' to premiere on Oct 26

'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' series will premiere on Netflix on October 26.

Netflix&#039;s &#039;Chilling Adventures of Sabrina&#039; to premiere on Oct 26

Los Angeles: 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' series will premiere on Netflix on October 26.

The show titled, 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' will bow the Friday before Halloween, EW reported.

The 10-episode series stars Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina.

"Riverdale" showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has penned the script, which imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult, and witchcraft.

Described as an empowered young woman, Sabrina Spellman, is just beginning her dark education as a sorceress, even as she tries to maintain a normal life as a sophomore at Baxter High.

Intelligent, compassionate, and brave to the point of recklessness, Sabrina is all that stands between "us and the forces of darkness that threaten our world". 

