New 'DuckTales' theme song will leave you nostalgic! - Watch

New Delhi: Remember American animated television series 'DuckTales'? Well, it is all set to make a comeback. The updated theme song of the same was recently released online and it will definitely bring back all your childhood memories.

`DuckTales`, which has already been renewed for a second season, premieres with the one-hour TV movie `Woo-oo!` on Disney XD, August 12 before its official series premiere on September 23, reports E! Online.

Check out new theme song:

So, are you all set to relive the Disney magic?

(With ANI inputs)