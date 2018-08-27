हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New HBO trailer tease footage from 'Game of Thrones', 'True Detective'

Apart from releasing a full-fledged teaser of 'True Detective' season three, HBO also included scenes from the show in the overall trailer.

Los Angeles: HBO has given the first glimpse from the upcoming eight and final season of its epic fantasy show "Game of Thrones".

The studio released a trailer video with sneak peeks from its upcoming slate of TV shows, that also prestige projects "Big Little Lies", "The Deuce" and "True Detective".

In the video, there is hardly anything new from "Game of Thrones" for the viewers but avid fans will be able to spot a scene from its upcoming season eight.

The scene features the shows two pivotal characters -- Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) -- embracing each other at what fans suspect is Winterfell.

At the end of the previous season, Jon, Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister and others had left for Winterfell, hoping to stop the Army of the Dead.

The trailer also provides a glimpse of veteran actor Meryl Streep's role from the season two of "Big Little Lies" as the grieving mother of Alexander Skarsgard's Perry. It also includes snippets featuring the show's stars Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman.

Apart from releasing a full-fledged teaser of "True Detective" season three, HBO also included scenes from the show in the overall trailer. 

By the look of the season three, the show seems to be back to its old glory of lengthy time jump and a weary, regretful look back at an old case. 

The series lead Mahershala Ali features heavily in the trailer as audiences also get a glimpse at Carmen Ejogo, Mamie Gummer, Scoot McNairy, Stephen Dorff and Ray Fisher.

 

HBO trailerGame of ThronesTrue DetectiveTV show

