Niyati Fatnani

Niyati Fatnani in love with her Durga avatar

The show is aired on StarPlus.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Niyati Fatnani says she felt empowered while channelling the spirit of Goddess Durga for a sequence in 'Nazar'.

In an upcoming sequence, Pia (played by Niyati) realises her powers and emerges as Goddess Durga to fight a demon sent by Daayan Mohana (Monalisa). Niyati underwent a lot of preparation to get the Durga avatar right. 

"This is the most empowered I have felt while playing a character on screen. Pia will soon be seen in her most powerful avatar -- in the divine role of Durga," Niyati said in a statement. 

"The makers wanted to make sure that Pia`s Devi look is perfect and so gave me a beautiful silk sari and some intricate gold jewellery to wear. I really believe that there is a Goddess Durga present within every woman and she is way stronger than she thinks she is. I am grateful that I got an opportunity to get into such an avatar on screen and I can`t wait to see how fans react to it," she added. 

